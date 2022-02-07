FORECAST: Chilly day before mid-week warmup

WEATHER HEADLINES

TEMPERATURES: A temperature rollercoaster is expected; the warmest days: Wednesday & Friday

SNOW CHANCES: Look light/small this week; mainly Thursday AM, Friday night-Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Skies remain partly cloudy as lows slide into the teens and low 20s.

Warmer weather returns tomorrow as highs climb to near 50°. Abundant sunshine is in Tuesday’s forecast.

While skies look to be initially clear Tuesday night, clouds increase into Wednesday morning. Clouds and a southwesterly wind will limit lows to the 30s.

A front moves through late Wednesday bringing cold air back into the region. Flurries return to the forecast Thursday morning as moisture slides into the area behind the front.

