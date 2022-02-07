Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Chilly day before mid-week warmup

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Monday forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TEMPERATURES: A temperature rollercoaster is expected; the warmest days: Wednesday & Friday
  • SNOW CHANCES: Look light/small this week; mainly Thursday AM, Friday night-Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Skies remain partly cloudy as lows slide into the teens and low 20s.

Warmer weather returns tomorrow as highs climb to near 50°. Abundant sunshine is in Tuesday’s forecast.

While skies look to be initially clear Tuesday night, clouds increase into Wednesday morning. Clouds and a southwesterly wind will limit lows to the 30s.

A front moves through late Wednesday bringing cold air back into the region. Flurries return to the forecast Thursday morning as moisture slides into the area behind the front.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Monday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Morning February 7th, 2022

Most Read

LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
School lunch
USDA announces new rules for school lunches
LMPD are investigating a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.
LMPD investigating double shooting in Newburg neighborhood
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
LMDC inmate dies, third inmate death of the year
Sheriff Scott Herndon confirmed officers were called to a home on Glenview Drive, near...
Taylorsville victims identified in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Monday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Morning February 7th, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/7
Seymour, in Jackson County, seemed to catch the worst of it with ice, sleet, snow and lots of...
Winter Weather Team Coverage - Travel problems in Southern Indiana
Heavy rain turned into less than an inch of snow.
‘We dodged a bullet,’ says Hardin Co. officials about ice storm