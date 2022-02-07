Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Cold front today will keep us chilly

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TEMPERATURES: Several UP’s & DOWN’s this week with the “warmest” days: Wednesday & Friday
  • SNOW CHANCES: Look light/small; mainly Thursday AM, Friday Night-Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing clouds at times this morning, but overall today is shaping up to be a quiet and chilly day.

Partly cloudy and colder tonight with lows in the mid-teens the to lower 20s.

We’ll welcome the warmer weather back on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees.

Mainly clear on Tuesday night with mild overnight lows in the mid to lower 30s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

