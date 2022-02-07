IRS tax return backlog in the millions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tax season has been open for two weeks, but the IRS is still working on millions of returns from last year, and warns it could take four more months to get those refunds out.

A southern Indiana woman is one of those waiting.

Rita Thompson has been waiting on a $3,000 refund since March. Her husband of 51 years, David, died in June and the IRS sent her a verification letter in August.

She responded in September, and now she’s working on her next tax return.

“You get weak sometimes, and you just like to have that person to share it with you and he’s not here anymore,” Thompson said.

She misses the walks she took with her late husband on the Big Four Bridge.

“Our thing was to say good morning to everybody,” Thompson said.

She also misses dancing at Caesars Southern Indiana with David’s trademark look.

“Bow tie and a smile,” Thompson said.

Pictures of David around their house comfort Rita. They’re in the living room where he died, and on the fridge where she keeps a note of that day.

Including a note documenting when she might get their income tax refund.

“It’s just a struggle because I’m finding things that he took care of,” Thompson said.

They filed back in March.

“I just feel like the government’s let us down,” Thompson said.

The IRS sent her a letter in August saying it needed to verify David’s death.

“After we get our information, we’ll release your tax refund check in eight to 10 weeks,” Thompson said.

Eight to 10 weeks later, no check came and no information on the web or through the phone, if she gets through at all.

“I can sympathize with them being short staffed like every business is, you know, but you owe me money,” Thompson said. “I want my money.”

Her tax preparer, Allison Ray, has tried helping, but the experience is just as bad for her.

“I’m on the phone for anytime between 45 minutes to five hours at any given point,” Ray said.

She’s planning on getting another phone line. One to talk to clients, the other to sit on hold with the IRS, if she can get any information.

“There was about a two week time period where I couldn’t get anyone to answer at all,” Ray said.

Not all of her clients had to report a death like Thompson, but all are at a breaking point. She said she’s got four clients waiting on refunds from 2020.

“To me it’s just ridiculous on so many levels,” Ray said.

“The IRS’ most challenging filing season in my memory, if not history,” testified National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins.

She said the pandemic compounded many of the IRS ongoing problems with less staff and smaller budgets.

“The IRS needs more resources of helping taxpayers, collecting taxes,” Collins said.

Her most recent report said filing delays and phone backlogs are likely to go from bad to worse.

“Unfortunately the level of service reached a low of about five percent,” Collins said.

“We receive countless calls, we worked with over 600 constituents to advocate on their behalf with the IRS so they might get their refunds in a timely fashion,” Senator Todd Young (R-Indiana) said.

He said he understands the frustration.

“To not receive your IRS refund check in normal times is a big deal, but during a global pandemic when lives are disrupted, it’s especially serious,” Young said.

He supports giving the IRS a modest budget increase to upgrade its technology. A former commissioner said the agency needs more like a $10 billion investment over the next decade.

“We need to hold oversight hearings so we can answer questions like this, but my sense is even that billion dollar figure could be better targeted,” Young said.

Reforms won’t help taxpayers right now though, and because tax information is generally confidential by law, WAVE couldn’t help Thompson directly.

But an IRS spokesperson suggested taxpayers with issues call their local taxpayer assistance office. WAVE passed that message on to Thompson who was able to get through after a half-hour wait.

“She looked up everything, said they had all the paperwork; ‘Oh I’m sorry, this was just being processed Jan. 3, we just entered it in our system,’” Thompson said.

The IRS said she’s supposed to get her refund by Valentine’s Day. Perhaps finally closing the wound in her heart this delay has only kept irritating.

“They want a lot from you and we give it,” Thompson said. “They scare you with delinquency, jail time, seizing your property. Why can’t they reciprocate with answers and give it to us?”

For those who need assistance with tax returns, click or tap here for a list of Kentucky taxpayer help offices. Indiana taxpayer help offices can be found here.

The IRS also said the best way to ensure a quick refund is to e-file.

However, there are still forms that must be sent on paper, and that’s something the taxpayer advocate said needs to be modernized.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.