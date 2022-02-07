Support Local Businesses
Jeffersonville Fire Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk dies after 4-year battle with cancer

Bruce DeArk began service with Jeffersonville Fire in May of 2001 and became the Deputy Chief...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Jeffersonville Fire are in mourning following the death of their Deputy Fire Chief, Bruce DeArk.

The fire department announced DeArk’s death on Monday afternoon after a four-year battle with stage four colon cancer.

DeArk began service with Jeffersonville Fire in May of 2001 and became the Deputy Chief in 2012, according to the fire department.

Jeffersonville Fire said DeArk took pride in mentoring, training and supervising firefighters within the department.

In March 2018, DeArk was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer at the age of 49. The fire department said he endured many tough treatments and advocated for early warning cancer and health screenings for firefighters and the community.

DeArk died peacefully in his home surrounded by family and loved ones, the fire department said.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

“We ask you please keep Janet and the DeArk family, as well as, the Jeffersonville Fire Department, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Jeffersonville Fire said.

