John Calipari says Shaedon Sharpe will not play this season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK head coach John Calipari announced via Twitter on Monday that star freshman Shaedon Sharpe will not play this season for the Cats.

“After talking with Shaedon and his parents, we want to end all of the speculation by again saying that he will not play for us this season,” Calipari tweeted. “He is committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season.”

Sharpe is the #1 ranked player in the Class of 2022, but reclassified mid-season and enrolled at UK for the second semester. He has been practicing with the team.

The 6′6″ guard is projected as a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, for which he is eligible, but is expected to remain at UK for the 2022-23 season.

