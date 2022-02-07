LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to cute rope, save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate who died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Sunday may have survived if the jail’s knife used to cut the rope was sharp enough, according to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77 president.

According to FOP President Daniel Johnson, jail officials requested new knives in March 2021. LMDC claimed they had been replaced, but Johnson said if they were, the knife would have worked properly and the inmate, 36-year-old Leslie Starnes, may have survived.

Around 12 a.m. Sunday, an LMDC officer was conducting a security round when he noticed Starnes had tried to hang himself, LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham told WAVE. Officers, medical personnel, and emergency personnel rushed to Starnes’ aid and started life-saving measures. He later died at University of Louisville Hospital around 1 a.m.

Starnes had been booked into LMDC on Jan. 26, after being arrested for allegedly not paying child support in Bullitt County.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating Starnes’ death, which is the third inmate death at LMDC this year. Dwayne Clark, the jail’s director, has also directed that the case be reviewed by the LMDC Professional Standards Unit.

