Malik Williams is reinstated to UofL basketball team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -UofL co-captain Malik Williams has been reinstated to the team after serving a two-game suspension, interim head coach Mike Pegues announced on Monday on the ACC Men’s basketball video conference.

“Met with Malik this week, along with Josh Heird, our AD, and had Malik’s mom actually on the phone as well, and we came to an agreement to allow Malik the opportunity to come back, obviously only under the condition that Malik can be the guy that we need him to be,” Pegues said. “On the court, in the locker room, he’s got to conduct himself to a much higher standard than he was before the suspension. I laid out some expectations for him that he agreed to.”

Williams missed the North Carolina game, a 90-83 overtime loss on Tuesday, and the Syracuse game, a 92-69 loss on Saturday. The Cards have lost five straight games and eight of the their last nine. They are 11-12, 5-8 in the ACC.

“The expectation is that he’ll practice today and tomorrow and have an opportunity to play on Wednesday night at Notre Dame,” Pegues added.

Williams is UofL’s leading scorer, averaging 10 points per game, and the Cards leading rebounder, averaging 8.7 per game.

UofL is at Notre Dame (16-7, 9-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

