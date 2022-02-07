Man dies after shooting in Newburg neighborhood; woman wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wounded in a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood has died from his injuries.

Louisville Metro police say the man and a woman, both in their late teens, were found just before 6 p.m. Sunday inside a wrecked car in the 5200 block of Kilmer Boulevard.

Both were taken to University Hospital where the man died shortly after arrival. LMPD says the woman is expected to recover from her wounds.

LMPD said no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.