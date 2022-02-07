Support Local Businesses
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont

LMPD investigating a shooting in Beechmont neighborhood.
LMPD investigating a shooting in Beechmont neighborhood.(KCTV5 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood on Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to the 100 block of Francis Avenue where they found a man shot, Officer Beth Ruoff said.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD detectives are investigating. There are no suspects in custody. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or to provide information through the online crime tip portal.

