Meet the artist behind this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival Poster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival has unveiled this year’s commemorative posters.

The posters were printed Monday at Welch Printing in Louisville. The creative mind behind the artwork is also Louisville-based.

“This is crazy,” said artist Kacy Jackson. “This is something legendary for my career and my journey as an artist.”

Jackson’s art portfolio is big. Literally.

His colorful murals around Louisville are easy to spot, but Jackson said the art isn’t about size, but rather making an impact.

“I got love for art,” he said, “so large scale, small scale, I’m going to have the same passion. Of course large scale is always a bigger impact, but sometimes the smaller poster like that can create more impact than a larger one.”

Jackson said the extended color pallet and variety of geometric shapes is meant to illustrate unity.

He said the many colors and shapes prove that even though different, they can be beautiful together.

KDF has had to make pandemic-driven changes in recent years.

This year, it hopes to return to a schedule that looks like the festival of old.

”We’ve seen a lot of events and other things take place already,” said KDF Spokesperson Aimee Boyd, “so we’re very hopeful that we’re going to get to move forward with the 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival.”

Boyd said they’re going to do what they can to make the festival happen, but will listen to health experts in the coming months.

“If we need to pivot, we’re able to do that,” she said.

There is one big change coming to this year’s Pegasus Parade - the date.

It’ll be on the Sunday before Derby to allow more people to make it. That’s a change KDF said could stick around.

