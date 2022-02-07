Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

This betting app will pay you to watch the Super Bowl

SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of Super Bowl LVI scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Looking for a gig for Super Bowl Sunday?

This one is offering a pretty significant payday.

“The Game Day” is an online entertainment network that focuses on sports betting. It’s looking for someone to watch the game and detail everything that takes place, from the game itself, to the halftime show, to the commercials.

The “Super Bowl analyst” could earn up to $2,022 by answering questions throughout the game. Each correct answer pays around $135.

Applicants must be 21 years old and a U.S. citizen. Applications must be submitted on “The Game Day” website by 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. The chosen candidate will be contacted by email Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
School lunch
USDA announces new rules for school lunches
LMPD are investigating a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.
LMPD investigating double shooting in Newburg neighborhood
Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
LMDC inmate dies; third inmate death of the year

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
Biden: ‘It would be wise’ for Americans to leave Ukraine amid Russian military threat
Police responded Monday to a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.
Police: 1 killed in shooting at Washington state Fred Meyer
Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was laid to rest Monday. Authorities say his girlfriend...
Police officer laid to rest after girlfriend allegedly hit him with her car, left him out in cold
Voters wait outside the Lee Hill polling location on Election Day in Spotsylvania, Va., Nov. 3,...
US warns midterms could spark calls for extremist violence
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’