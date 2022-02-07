Support Local Businesses
Thousands of student athletes compete in Louisville Indoor Games

The Louisville Sports Commission hosted the event in the city’s new indoor track complex, the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 1,200 student athletes from 12 states gathered in Louisville over the weekend to compete as part of the Louisville Indoor Games Track Meet.

The Louisville Sports Commission hosted the event on Saturday in the city’s new indoor track complex, the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Middle school and high school students competed in 17 different track and field events, including shot put, long jump, and multiple hurdle and dash competitions.

Despite the winter weather over the weekend, thousands came out to watch and compete.

“It’s amazing that you can get people out in the middle of the winter to come and watch sports, but when their kids are running they want to be there,” Karl Schmitt with the Louisville Sports Commission said.

Complete results for this year’s competition can be found here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

