UofL hires search firm to assist in hiring men’s head basketball coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville has engaged the services of DHR Global to assist in its search process for a new head men’s basketball coach.

“Identifying the right coach to lead our premier college basketball program is my focus,” said UofL Interim Director of Athletics Josh Heird. “With the assistance of DHR, which has extensive experience in the athletics search space, we will conduct a comprehensive, inclusive and expeditious search for the next head coach to lead our storied program.”

Glenn Sugiyama, Managing Partner, Global Sports Practice for DHR, will lead the DHR team assisting Louisville. Sugiyama, a former Division I college basketball coach and a former member of the Board of Directors of the Chicago Bulls, has been leading executive searches in the sports world for more than seventeen years.

“I am honored to help Josh and the University of Louisville in their search for a new head men’s basketball coach,” said Sugiyama. “The University has a rich tradition of athletics’ excellence and a storied basketball program, and I respect the importance of this search for the program, students and alumni.”

About DHR

DHR is a leading, privately-held provider of executive search, leadership consulting, and emerging leader search solutions in more than 50 markets spanning 22 countries. With expertise in more than 20 industries and functional areas, DHR pairs clients with resourceful consultants who have the most experience in their world. For more than 30 years, DHR has solved talent challenges by being connected, accountable, attentive, and prepared to hit the ground running to ensure clients have the best talent available. Learn more at www.dhrglobal.com.

