UofL women move up to #3 in nation, Hoosiers fall to #7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a big three-win week, the UofL women moved up a spot to #3 in the nation in this week AP Top 25.

The Cards won on Tuesday at Miami, on Thursday at Clemson and on Sunday at Syracuse.

They are 21-2, 11-1 in the ACC. UofL hosts Virginia (3-17, 0-10) on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Indiana fell two spots to #7 after losing last week at #4 Michigan 65-50.

The Hoosiers (16-3, 8-1 Big Ten) are at Illinois (6-12, 1-6) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Here is the entire Top 25:

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (30) 21-1 750 1

2. Stanford 18-3 719 2

3. Louisville 21-2 679 4

4. Michigan 20-2 656 6

5. NC State 20-3 639 3

6. Arizona 17-3 583 8

7. Indiana 16-3 566 5

8. UConn 15-4 534 10

9. Iowa St. 20-3 465 11

10. Baylor 17-5 462 9

11. Georgia Tech 18-4 445 12

12. Oklahoma 20-3 404 18

13. Tennessee 19-4 398 7

14. LSU 18-4 342 15

15. Maryland 17-6 337 17

16. Texas 15-6 269 13

17. Georgia 17-5 255 14

18. Notre Dame 18-5 240 20

19. Florida 17-6 166 -

20. BYU 19-2 161 16

21. Ohio St. 16-4 147 23

22. Florida Gulf Coast 21-1 140 22

23. North Carolina 18-4 136 24

24. Oregon 14-7 99 19

25. Iowa 15-6 61 21

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 44, Mississippi 24, Duke 14, Princeton 5, Dayton 3, Liberty 2, DePaul 2, Drexel 1, Nebraska 1, Virginia Tech 1.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.