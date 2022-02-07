UofL women move up to #3 in nation, Hoosiers fall to #7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a big three-win week, the UofL women moved up a spot to #3 in the nation in this week AP Top 25.
The Cards won on Tuesday at Miami, on Thursday at Clemson and on Sunday at Syracuse.
They are 21-2, 11-1 in the ACC. UofL hosts Virginia (3-17, 0-10) on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Indiana fell two spots to #7 after losing last week at #4 Michigan 65-50.
The Hoosiers (16-3, 8-1 Big Ten) are at Illinois (6-12, 1-6) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Here is the entire Top 25:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 21-1 750 1
2. Stanford 18-3 719 2
3. Louisville 21-2 679 4
4. Michigan 20-2 656 6
5. NC State 20-3 639 3
6. Arizona 17-3 583 8
7. Indiana 16-3 566 5
8. UConn 15-4 534 10
9. Iowa St. 20-3 465 11
10. Baylor 17-5 462 9
11. Georgia Tech 18-4 445 12
12. Oklahoma 20-3 404 18
13. Tennessee 19-4 398 7
14. LSU 18-4 342 15
15. Maryland 17-6 337 17
16. Texas 15-6 269 13
17. Georgia 17-5 255 14
18. Notre Dame 18-5 240 20
19. Florida 17-6 166 -
20. BYU 19-2 161 16
21. Ohio St. 16-4 147 23
22. Florida Gulf Coast 21-1 140 22
23. North Carolina 18-4 136 24
24. Oregon 14-7 99 19
25. Iowa 15-6 61 21
Others receiving votes: Kansas St 44, Mississippi 24, Duke 14, Princeton 5, Dayton 3, Liberty 2, DePaul 2, Drexel 1, Nebraska 1, Virginia Tech 1.
