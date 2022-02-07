Support Local Businesses
UofL women move up to #3 in nation, Hoosiers fall to #7

Hailey Van Lith comes to the rescue for the Cards in the ACC Tournament
Hailey Van Lith comes to the rescue for the Cards in the ACC Tournament(UofL Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a big three-win week, the UofL women moved up a spot to #3 in the nation in this week AP Top 25.

The Cards won on Tuesday at Miami, on Thursday at Clemson and on Sunday at Syracuse.

They are 21-2, 11-1 in the ACC. UofL hosts Virginia (3-17, 0-10) on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Indiana fell two spots to #7 after losing last week at #4 Michigan 65-50.

The Hoosiers (16-3, 8-1 Big Ten) are at Illinois (6-12, 1-6) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Here is the entire Top 25:

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (30) 21-1 750 1

2. Stanford 18-3 719 2

3. Louisville 21-2 679 4

4. Michigan 20-2 656 6

5. NC State 20-3 639 3

6. Arizona 17-3 583 8

7. Indiana 16-3 566 5

8. UConn 15-4 534 10

9. Iowa St. 20-3 465 11

10. Baylor 17-5 462 9

11. Georgia Tech 18-4 445 12

12. Oklahoma 20-3 404 18

13. Tennessee 19-4 398 7

14. LSU 18-4 342 15

15. Maryland 17-6 337 17

16. Texas 15-6 269 13

17. Georgia 17-5 255 14

18. Notre Dame 18-5 240 20

19. Florida 17-6 166 -

20. BYU 19-2 161 16

21. Ohio St. 16-4 147 23

22. Florida Gulf Coast 21-1 140 22

23. North Carolina 18-4 136 24

24. Oregon 14-7 99 19

25. Iowa 15-6 61 21

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 44, Mississippi 24, Duke 14, Princeton 5, Dayton 3, Liberty 2, DePaul 2, Drexel 1, Nebraska 1, Virginia Tech 1.

