6 JCPS schools increase security after threats made on social media

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has heightened security at six of its schools after a social media threat was made against them.

A spokesperson with JCPS confirmed that middle and high schools were among the alleged targets. The names of the schools were not released, but a WAVE employee confirmed that Marion C. Moore School was among those threatened.

The following letter was sent to all parents and guardians of the schools’ students:

“The safety and security of your child is always our top priority at ______ School. I want to let you know about a post on social media that we became aware of overnight, to provide you with the most accurate information and to dispel any rumors.

This social media post appeared to make a threatening remark about our school and five other JCPS schools. JCPS Security and local law enforcement have been notified and are reviewing the message. As a precaution, we have raised our security level and requested additional security at our school this morning. The increased security level calls for increased monitoring at our doorways and minimizes movement in our hallways. It will not impact the learning going on in our classrooms.

We take any potential threat to our school very seriously and these types of statements about our school will not be tolerated. If you or your student has any information about any threat to our school, today or in the future, please report it. Thank you for your support and patience as this matter is being investigated.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.