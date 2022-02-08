After suspected carbon monoxide deaths, La Grange Fire shows how to handle CO situations

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Days after two people were killed of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in an Oldham County hotel, La Grange Police have released more details about the victims.

Police tell WAVE News Stacey Barta, 40, and John Paul Needy, 39, were killed on Friday night.

In light of Friday’s scene, WAVE talked to officials with the La Grange Fire & Rescue Department on Monday, asking for more information on how situations involving carbon monoxide are handled.

“That’s what we’re looking at to see what the level of CO is,” La Grange Fire Major Kevin Thompson said while pointing at a four-gas monitor.

The monitor assesses the levels of four different gases: carbon monoxide, oxygen, hydrogen cyanide and lower explosive limit. It allows firefighters to determine the source of a possible carbon monoxide leak.

“That’ll kind of clue you in too,” Thompson said. “Obviously the highest levels of concentration, that’s probably where your issues are coming from. So that’ll help you narrow down where the problem is.”

Thompson told WAVE News after finding the source, crews have to evacuate the people present and begin the ventilation process to remove the dangerous gas.

“We’ve got fans that we use to introduce fresh air into the home, and then we’ll systematically open windows and doors to clear the air from the home,” Thompson said.

Just as pervasive as the gas are the questions about the hotel and the presence of a CO detector in the building.

La Grange Police did not confirm Monday whether the hotel had a CO detector.

WAVE News analyzed the Kentucky Building Code. Section 915 showed the types of structures, hotels included, that require CO detectors in them. The Building Code was last updated in 2018.

WAVE News asked a spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction if Section 915′s requirement incorporated buildings that were constructed before 2018. That spokesperson said an answer would be available on Tuesday.

