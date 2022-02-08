Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

After suspected carbon monoxide deaths, La Grange Fire shows how to handle CO situations

La Grange Police said Stacey Barta and John Paul Needy died Friday after possible CO poisoning at the Quality Suites in La Grange.
By Nick Picht
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Days after two people were killed of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in an Oldham County hotel, La Grange Police have released more details about the victims.

Police tell WAVE News Stacey Barta, 40, and John Paul Needy, 39, were killed on Friday night.

In light of Friday’s scene, WAVE talked to officials with the La Grange Fire & Rescue Department on Monday, asking for more information on how situations involving carbon monoxide are handled.

“That’s what we’re looking at to see what the level of CO is,” La Grange Fire Major Kevin Thompson said while pointing at a four-gas monitor.

The monitor assesses the levels of four different gases: carbon monoxide, oxygen, hydrogen cyanide and lower explosive limit. It allows firefighters to determine the source of a possible carbon monoxide leak.

“That’ll kind of clue you in too,” Thompson said. “Obviously the highest levels of concentration, that’s probably where your issues are coming from. So that’ll help you narrow down where the problem is.”

Thompson told WAVE News after finding the source, crews have to evacuate the people present and begin the ventilation process to remove the dangerous gas.

“We’ve got fans that we use to introduce fresh air into the home, and then we’ll systematically open windows and doors to clear the air from the home,” Thompson said.

Just as pervasive as the gas are the questions about the hotel and the presence of a CO detector in the building.

La Grange Police did not confirm Monday whether the hotel had a CO detector.

WAVE News analyzed the Kentucky Building Code. Section 915 showed the types of structures, hotels included, that require CO detectors in them. The Building Code was last updated in 2018.

WAVE News asked a spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction if Section 915′s requirement incorporated buildings that were constructed before 2018. That spokesperson said an answer would be available on Tuesday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
Lesley Starnes died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of...
LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
Victims identified after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel
LMPD crews found a male victim who was shot at least four times near South 28th Street and Hale...
Man dies after shooting in Newburg neighborhood; woman wounded

Latest News

La Grange Police said Stacey Barta and John Paul Needy died Friday after possible CO poisoning...
After suspected carbon monoxide deaths, La Grange Fire shows how to handle CO situations
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Suicide attempts and preventions nearly every day at LMDC, union president says
Winnie (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)
Betty White honored in humanitarian partnership with Louisville Marriott Downtown, Kentucky Humane Society
Deadliest January on record for Louisville with double digit homicides reported