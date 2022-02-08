Support Local Businesses
In Arbery death case, possible jurors question hate crimes

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The men were convicted of murder in November 2021 for chasing Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks when he was out for a jog, cutting off the Black man's escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.(Pool, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Some potential jurors in the upcoming federal trial over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery are questioning whether crimes should be treated differently if they’re motivated by race.

Federal prosecutors have charged the three white men who chased and shot Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood with hate crimes, saying they targeted him because he was Black.

Several people summoned to court Tuesday on the second day of jury selection said they believe issues with racism in America are overblown and that crimes should be punished based actions, not racial motivation.

One woman who is among 44 people deemed qualified to serve said “hate crimes are damaging to society as a whole.”

Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan have pleaded not guilty in the federal case.

