Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Baptist Health Floyd receives grant for nurse training to assist sexual assault victims

Nurses trained under the SANE program are called to provide a forensic medical examination if...
Nurses trained under the SANE program are called to provide a forensic medical examination if someone comes into the emergency department due to sexual assault.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A non-profit organization has donated thousands of dollars to a New Albany hospital to cover nurse training costs in helping sexual assault survivors.

Baptist Health Floyd announced on Tuesday morning it had received a $9,440 grant from the Floyd Memorial Foundation for their Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program.

Nurses trained under the SANE program are called to provide a forensic medical examination if someone comes into the emergency department due to sexual assault. The patient is examined and evidence is collected, and the nurse will call law enforcement if the hospital is the patient’s first contact.

SANE nurses also will contact the Center for Women and Families or Child Protective Services if the patient is under 18 years old.

The program has been around for more than two decades, according to the hospital. With only three nurses on call for every shift, Baptist Health Floyd said adding four additional nurses to the rotation is needed.

“It amounts to about 20 shifts per month, plus they hold a fulltime job,” Scot White, RN and manager of the program at Baptist Health Floyd said in a release. “This will help get it down to a reasonable amount.”

The nurses will also handle calls at the new Baptist Health ER & Urgent Care Facility which is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.

“It’s exciting we’ve got this new ER opening in the neighboring county,” Forensic Program Coordinator and RN Misty Raney said in a release. “It’s going to really help a lot. It’s going to be so much easier for the patient. Our team has a good working relationship with law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office in Clark County.”

Four additional nurses are set to begin training into the SANE program beginning this week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
Lesley Starnes died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of...
LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
Victims identified after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel

Latest News

The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Suicide attempts and preventions nearly every day at LMDC, union president says
Winnie (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)
Betty White honored in humanitarian partnership with Louisville Marriott Downtown, Kentucky Humane Society
Deadliest January on record for Louisville with double digit homicides reported
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear: ‘There is a light at the end of this surge,’ charts show decrease in COVID cases