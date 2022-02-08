Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Betty White honored in humanitarian partnership with Louisville Marriott Downtown, Kentucky Humane Society

Winnie (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)
Winnie (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Marriott Downtown announced their partnership with the Kentucky Humane Society on Monday.

The Louisville Marriot is donating excess linens to give warm bedding for animals at the shelter, the release said.

For every meal purchased, Porch Kitchen & Bar, the hotel’s restaurant will also donate one meal to a local shelter animal.

“As an animal lover myself, we are very excited to partner with the Kentucky Humane Society,” Porch Kitchen & Bar General Manager Katelyn Stoppert said. “We are looking forward to being a source of assistance in taking care of animals in need. Every Porch needs a dog. This is our way to help make sure that happens.”

To symbolize the Marriot’s commitment to the Humane Society, a dog statue named after former animal welfare advocate Betty White has been placed in the entrance of Porch Kitchen & Bar.

“We are grateful to the Louisville Downtown Marriott and Porch Kitchen & Bar for their support of the Kentucky Humane Society and the animals in our care,” Alisa Gray, Vice President of Outreach, KHS said. “This partnership will help provide nutritious food for animals in need until they find a loving home of their own. It is a great example of how we can work together to ensure that every companion animal in our community is given the care they deserve.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
School lunch
USDA announces new rules for school lunches
Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
Victims identified after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel
Lesley Starnes died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of...
LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says

Latest News

Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood
DHR Global will be assisting in the search for UofL’s new coach after former coach Chris Mack...
UofL hires national search firm to find new head men’s basketball coach
Deadliest January on record for Louisville with double digit homicides reported
WAVE News - Monday evening, February 7, 2022
WAVE News - Monday evening, February 7, 2022