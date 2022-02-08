Betty White honored in humanitarian partnership with Louisville Marriott Downtown, Kentucky Humane Society

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Marriott Downtown announced their partnership with the Kentucky Humane Society on Monday.

The Louisville Marriot is donating excess linens to give warm bedding for animals at the shelter, the release said.

For every meal purchased, Porch Kitchen & Bar, the hotel’s restaurant will also donate one meal to a local shelter animal.

“As an animal lover myself, we are very excited to partner with the Kentucky Humane Society,” Porch Kitchen & Bar General Manager Katelyn Stoppert said. “We are looking forward to being a source of assistance in taking care of animals in need. Every Porch needs a dog. This is our way to help make sure that happens.”

To symbolize the Marriot’s commitment to the Humane Society, a dog statue named after former animal welfare advocate Betty White has been placed in the entrance of Porch Kitchen & Bar.

“We are grateful to the Louisville Downtown Marriott and Porch Kitchen & Bar for their support of the Kentucky Humane Society and the animals in our care,” Alisa Gray, Vice President of Outreach, KHS said. “This partnership will help provide nutritious food for animals in need until they find a loving home of their own. It is a great example of how we can work together to ensure that every companion animal in our community is given the care they deserve.”

