Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested

Fans Alex Walker and Justin Bischof collaborated to bring the campaign to Twitter and billboards in Louisville.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL fans may have noticed the Twitter push #BringJurichHome on Monday.

Fans Alex Walker and Justin Bischof collaborated to bring the campaign to Twitter and billboards in Louisville.

“More so the message is letting him know that we’re ready to have him back,” Walker said.

“It went as high as I believe 21st nationally, in terms of trending with the hashtag ‘Bring Jurich Home,’” Bischof added.

The fans said they’ve been feeling the lowest of the low.

With no permanent athletic director, university president, or men’s basketball coach, they’re throwing up the Hail Mary and begging for Tom Jurich 2.0. They hope the board will consider Jurich for the position.

“I think back to when I was in college at UofL back in 2013, ‘The Year of the Cardinal,’” Bischof remembered. “It was an exceptional time going to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve. Winning the National Championship. That did happen. I can confirm, I was there. It did happen. I just want UofL Athletics to get back to that point because we’re, in my opinion, going in the wrong direction in a lot of ways.”

Beyond the billboards and hashtags, the push made its way on the airwaves and sparked a lengthy discussion on 93.9 The Ville with Mark Ennis and Mark Blankenbaker.

“When we are on the radio here, the text line or callers are saying ‘Bring him back,’ or ‘If you bring him back, I’m out,’” Blankenbaker explained. “And so there’s two different sides of this. There’s really no one who says ‘Oh, whatever they decide to do is fine.”

One of those callers on Monday was 2013 NCAA Most Outstanding Player Luke Hancock.

“I think that they should strongly consider him for all the good,” Hancock said.

Blankenbaker said even if Jurich wants the job, it’s not a done deal.

“If Tom Jurich wants to be involved, I think he’s gotta go through the usual channels to do that,” Blankenbaker said. “Apply, send some emails. I don’t think a billboard or social media campaign is going to get him in the interview room.”

WAVE News reached out to a close friend of Jurich, Hal Bomar. He said the former athletic director is interested in the job. He said Jurich would come back under the right circumstances but hasn’t been contacted by the university yet.

Bomar said he’s not sure if Jurich has seen the Twitter campaign because Jurich does not use social media.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
Lesley Starnes died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of...
LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
Victims identified after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel
LMPD crews found a male victim who was shot at least four times near South 28th Street and Hale...
Man dies after shooting in Newburg neighborhood; woman wounded

Latest News

Fans Alex Walker and Justin Bischof collaborated to bring the campaign to Twitter and...
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
DHR Global will be assisting in the search for UofL’s new coach after former coach Chris Mack...
UofL hires national search firm to find new head men’s basketball coach
Forbes ranked college basketball teams using three-year average revenues across the 2014-2015,...
UofL hires search firm to assist in hiring men’s head basketball coach
Shaedon Sharpe commits to UK
John Calipari says Shaedon Sharpe will not play this season