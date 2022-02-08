BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL fans may have noticed the Twitter push #BringJurichHome on Monday.

Fans Alex Walker and Justin Bischof collaborated to bring the campaign to Twitter and billboards in Louisville.

“More so the message is letting him know that we’re ready to have him back,” Walker said.

“It went as high as I believe 21st nationally, in terms of trending with the hashtag ‘Bring Jurich Home,’” Bischof added.

The fans said they’ve been feeling the lowest of the low.

With no permanent athletic director, university president, or men’s basketball coach, they’re throwing up the Hail Mary and begging for Tom Jurich 2.0. They hope the board will consider Jurich for the position.

“I think back to when I was in college at UofL back in 2013, ‘The Year of the Cardinal,’” Bischof remembered. “It was an exceptional time going to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve. Winning the National Championship. That did happen. I can confirm, I was there. It did happen. I just want UofL Athletics to get back to that point because we’re, in my opinion, going in the wrong direction in a lot of ways.”

Beyond the billboards and hashtags, the push made its way on the airwaves and sparked a lengthy discussion on 93.9 The Ville with Mark Ennis and Mark Blankenbaker.

“When we are on the radio here, the text line or callers are saying ‘Bring him back,’ or ‘If you bring him back, I’m out,’” Blankenbaker explained. “And so there’s two different sides of this. There’s really no one who says ‘Oh, whatever they decide to do is fine.”

One of those callers on Monday was 2013 NCAA Most Outstanding Player Luke Hancock.

“I think that they should strongly consider him for all the good,” Hancock said.

Blankenbaker said even if Jurich wants the job, it’s not a done deal.

“If Tom Jurich wants to be involved, I think he’s gotta go through the usual channels to do that,” Blankenbaker said. “Apply, send some emails. I don’t think a billboard or social media campaign is going to get him in the interview room.”

WAVE News reached out to a close friend of Jurich, Hal Bomar. He said the former athletic director is interested in the job. He said Jurich would come back under the right circumstances but hasn’t been contacted by the university yet.

Bomar said he’s not sure if Jurich has seen the Twitter campaign because Jurich does not use social media.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.