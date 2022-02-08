Support Local Businesses
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to MetroSafe dispatchers.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt and Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner identified 26-year-old Deshawn Devon Seewright as the man shot and killed in Park Hill on Monday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a shooting, LMPD Major Matt Meagher confirmed.

Police arrived and found Seewright had been shot multiple times in the alleyway.

Meagher said Seewright was confirmed dead at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Police said no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

