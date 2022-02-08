Support Local Businesses
Deadliest January on record for Louisville with double digit homicides reported

(KEYC Photo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville broke records as Jan. marked the 24th straight month of double-digit homicides.

A total of 17 homicides were reported, making it the deadliest Jan. on record, according to LMPD homicide numbers.

The homicide total was one more than the 16 murders reported in Jan. of 2020, according to Christopher 2X, executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers.

“After two straight years of record-breaking gun violence, sadly we’re starting 2022 with even more gun violence, and more families and kids suffering and traumatized as a result,” 2X said. “You cannot imagine what these families and kids go through when they lose a loved one to senseless gun violence.”

An additional 31 people were shot and injured in January this year.

Last year, a total of 188 homicides were reported, breaking the annual record of 173 from 2020.

2021 also set a record of non-fatal shootings, with 583 people shot and injured.

2X tracks shootings and homicides to draw attention to the prevalence of gun violence and its impacts on kids and families.

Through his non-profit organization, he provides guidance and support to families and children impacted by gun violence.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

