English pub closing after more than 1,000 years

After more than 1,000 years, an English pub is closing its doors. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - A pub claiming to be the oldest in Britain is closing.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in Saint Albans, just north of London, claims it’s been open since the year 793.

If that’s true, it means the establishment survived the Black Death plague that ravaged Europe.

The owner blames COVID-19 for making conditions too difficult to remain open.

Although, he admitted things were getting tough, even before the pandemic.

In fact, a quarter of the United Kingdom’s pubs closed between 2008 and 2018 as people ditched them to drink in restaurants or at home.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is named after the 11th century building it is located in, which used to host cock fights.

Guinness previously recognized the pub as the oldest in England.

The company rested the title in 2000 when it determined records that old are impossible to verify.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

