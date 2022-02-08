Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: 50 degrees is in sight today!

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ROLLER COASTER TEMPERATURES: Warming today/Wednesday, Cooling Thursday, Warming Friday, Cold Weekend
  • PRECIP CHANCES: Very low with a sprinkle/flurry late Wednesday/Thursday and again Friday night/Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with the temperatures getting enough of a boost to push numbers closer to 50 degrees.

Clouds will increase later tonight with perhaps a sprinkle chance closer to sunrise. Otherwise, expect a chilly (but not as cold) night.

Wednesday will feature a sprinkle change around sunrise, otherwise, it will be another day of mixed clouds and sunshine with just enough warming to keep highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Our next cold front pushing in Wednesday night will have very limited moisture with it but still can’t rule out a sprinkle or snow flurry; no impacts from anything wintry.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
