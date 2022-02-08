FORECAST: Highs near 50° today

WEATHER HEADLINES

ROLLER COASTER TEMPERATURES: Warmer today/Wednesday, cooling Thursday, warming Friday, cold Weekend

PRECIP CHANCES: Sprinkle/flurry chance late Wednesday/early Thursday and again Friday night/Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon with the help of plenty of sunshine and southwesterly winds.

Clouds roll into the region tonight, limiting lows to the 30s in most locations.

There’s a small sprinkle chance around sunrise tomorrow morning. Otherwise, Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

While the front moving through Wednesday night won’t have much moisture with it, a few sprinkles and flurries are possible into early Thursday morning.

