Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Temperatures Go Up & Down

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 50s again Wednesday & Friday
  • Minor sprinkle/flurry chance late Wednesday
  • Scattered showers Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight tonight.

That cloud cover plus a warm south wind will keep many areas from dropping below freezing overnight.

While there will be periods of sunshine, Wednesday will feature numerous clouds and a small shower chance. That shower chance will pick up more toward sunset as a cold front and cold air aloft move in. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s.

Isolated showers, perhaps with a few pellets of sleet or snowflakes, will be moving through with the cold front Wednesday evening, departing shortly after midnight. Lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s by Thursday morning.

We’ll keep a small sprinkle or flurry chance in the forecast early Thursday morning, but by afternoon it’ll be a partly sunny affair with highs in the 40s.

Another front will arrive on Friday with scattered showers. Temperatures well above freezing will keep the majority of the precipitation in the liquid form.

However, as temperatures drop for the weekend any residual moisture could fall as a few snow flurries early Saturday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday evening Feb. 8, 2022

Most Read

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
Lesley Starnes died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of...
LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
Victims identified after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel

Latest News

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday evening Feb. 8, 2022
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Tuesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday February 8th, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/8
FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors
FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors