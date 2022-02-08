FORECAST: Temperatures Go Up & Down

WEATHER HEADLINES

50s again Wednesday & Friday

Minor sprinkle/flurry chance late Wednesday

Scattered showers Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight tonight.

That cloud cover plus a warm south wind will keep many areas from dropping below freezing overnight.

While there will be periods of sunshine, Wednesday will feature numerous clouds and a small shower chance. That shower chance will pick up more toward sunset as a cold front and cold air aloft move in. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s.

Isolated showers, perhaps with a few pellets of sleet or snowflakes, will be moving through with the cold front Wednesday evening, departing shortly after midnight. Lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s by Thursday morning.

We’ll keep a small sprinkle or flurry chance in the forecast early Thursday morning, but by afternoon it’ll be a partly sunny affair with highs in the 40s.

Another front will arrive on Friday with scattered showers. Temperatures well above freezing will keep the majority of the precipitation in the liquid form.

However, as temperatures drop for the weekend any residual moisture could fall as a few snow flurries early Saturday.

