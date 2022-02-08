Head of Louisville Sports Commission to retire

Support Local Businesses
Karl F. Schmitt, Jr., head of the Louisville Sports Commission, has announced his retirement...
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The next 12 months will be the final 12 months on the job for the head of the Louisville Sports Commission.

Karl F. Schmitt, Jr., the LSC president and CEO, set his retirement for February 2023, when he turns 70.

“It’s been a great run, a labor of love,” Schmitt said in a statement announcing his retirement. “Our team is amazing. I look forward to working with them for another 12 months to support our clients and partners and help with the transition.”

Under Schmitt’s leadership, Louisville Sports Commission says the city has generated more than $1 billion in local economic impact by hosting more than 60 NCAA championships across all three divisions. LSC also brought numerous world and national championships in cycling, fencing and gymnastics; large youth basketball, volleyball, archery, lacrosse, cheerleading and wrestling tournaments to Louisville, along with major sports conferences and conventions, and the world’s largest IRONMAN®.

Before heading Louisville Sports Commission, Schmitt spent 20 years as a senior member of the management team at Churchill Downs. He was also sports information director at the University of Miami in the 1980s and was a teacher and coach at Bishop David High School.

Beginning in late spring, LSC will begin work on finding Schmitt’s successor.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

