Huntington Police still searching for elderly man with dementia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A viewer contacted WSAZ with the first potential sighting of an elderly man who has been missing since December 30, 2021.

On February 7, a viewer contacted WSAZ and said they may have seen Charles Allen ‘Chuck’ Carroll, 70, in a red pickup truck driving through the Kroger parking lot in Dunbar on the afternoon of January 9 or 10.

The truck was described as a 2005 or 2006 Ford or Chevy with West Virginia license plates.

The viewer said they saw the truck crossing the Dunbar bridge toward MacCorkle Avenue.

Carroll was last seen around 4 p.m. on December 30, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Carroll has been diagnosed with dementia.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants with dark colored tennis shoes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds with shoulder-length dark hair with noticeable strands of gray, a salt-and-pepper beard, blue eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information about Carroll’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts since he was last seen on Dec. 30, please contact Detective Sgt. Steve Fitz with the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420, Ext. 1023.

