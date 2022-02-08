Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Huntington Police still searching for elderly man with dementia

Carroll, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey...
Carroll, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants with dark colored tennis shoes.(Huntington Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A viewer contacted WSAZ with the first potential sighting of an elderly man who has been missing since December 30, 2021.

On February 7, a viewer contacted WSAZ and said they may have seen Charles Allen ‘Chuck’ Carroll, 70, in a red pickup truck driving through the Kroger parking lot in Dunbar on the afternoon of January 9 or 10.

The truck was described as a 2005 or 2006 Ford or Chevy with West Virginia license plates.

The viewer said they saw the truck crossing the Dunbar bridge toward MacCorkle Avenue.

Carroll was last seen around 4 p.m. on December 30, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Carroll has been diagnosed with dementia.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants with dark colored tennis shoes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds with shoulder-length dark hair with noticeable strands of gray, a salt-and-pepper beard, blue eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information about Carroll’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts since he was last seen on Dec. 30, please contact Detective Sgt. Steve Fitz with the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420, Ext. 1023.

For previous coverage on Carroll’s disappearance, click here >>>>

Looking for answers: 12 days since Silver Alert patient with dementia reported missing

SILVER ALERT | Elderly man with dementia reported missing

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
Lesley Starnes died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of...
LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
Victims identified after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel

Latest News

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
This is the third LMDC inmate death of this year.
LMDC inmate dies; third inmate death of the year
Metro Councilman, Jecorey Arthur hopes to present a proposal that would use tax dollars to bail...
Metro councilman hopes to use tax dollars to bail out low-level offenders
Conner Landers (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)
Texas boy survives vicious dog mauling after neighbor chases animal down the street
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison