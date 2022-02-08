‘It’s finally coming an end’: Deputy Brandon Shirley’s partner looking forward to justice, peace

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Perhaps the best gifts of all are memories — but sometimes, gifts make the best memories.

Such is the case for Austin Reising and a pair of custom-made steel handcuffs.

“When Brandon graduated the police academy, I wanted to get him a practical gift that he could actually use,” Reising said.

What could be more practical than a personalized tool of the trade, something his partner, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Shirley, could wear on his duty belt every day? Or so he thought.

“For maybe a year, his first year, he wouldn’t even wear them,” Reising said.

That’s because the handcuffs, which were supposed to say “Deputy B. Shirley,” were mistakenly engraved “Deputy B. Shriley.”

“It was an ongoing joke between Brandon and I that I purposely spelled the name wrong, or that I didn’t pay attention when I was ordering them,” he said.

That blunder became a piece of their five-year relationship, which was shattered in the parking lot of Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively on Aug. 5, 2021, when Shirley was shot and killed while working off-duty security.

“I remember most of it, but I kind of... kind of went into autopilot,” Reising said. “One of his friends, Kristy, calls me, and my mom was staying with me at the time, and I woke her up and jumped in the car and said, ‘We got to go.’”

Support for Shirley’s family flowed like a river in the days and weeks that followed. At his funeral, there was a sea of blue. Meanwhile, people from all over the city held fundraisers in his honor, raising thousands of dollars for his family as a collective ‘thank you’ to a public servant.

The support, according to Reising, softens the blow, but it doesn’t get easier for him to live without his partner, his best friend, as the days pass. His grief swings like a pendulum.

“Honestly, I think it gets harder,” Reising said. “In the beginning it was pretty difficult, but it was just kind of trying to accept it and it kind of hit... just went flat for awhile, and I was like ‘I’m doing OK.’ And more recently, it’s gotten a little bit worse. It’s just kind of really, really actually accepting it and knowing like you’re not going to wake up tomorrow and he’s not going to be there.”

Making matters worse was the uncertainty of who killed Shirley and why. For five months, Reising and Shirley’s family had to live with the unknown.

“There were times when it was extremely frustrating,” he said. “You know, there were times where it takes everything not to break down, because you’re like, ‘Are we ever going to get justice? Is this case going to go cold?’ And I think that was our biggest fear is Brandon’s killers will always be out there.”

In January, the Louisville Metro Police Department broke the silence by arresting and charging two men, Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell, with Shirley’s murder.

Shirley’s personalized handcuffs were used to restrain one of the suspects, bringing the situation full circle. Reising said he is thankful justice for Shirley may be on its way soon, thanks in part to those handcuffs — the misspelled and seldom-worn gift from years ago.

“(I was feeling) probably every emotion there is,” Reising said. “You know, sadness. I was sad that they had to be used like that. Happy — I was very happy that they were used in that matter. Just kind of a range of emotions. And then gratitude. I was happy that they were able to use them and happy they made an arrest.”

That gift, for Reising, represents a joke, a relationship, and, most importantly, a person, whose memories are always stored in his partner’s heart.

“It’s finally coming to an end and the nightmare is finally starting to end a little bit,” Reising said. “It’s still hard because we don’t have Brandon with us, but finally we have some justice and it’s starting to come to an end.”

Johnson and Mitchell are scheduled to appear in court again on April 26.

