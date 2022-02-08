Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Jury selection to begin in Brett Hankison trial after delays

The trial of a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer charged in connection with a...
The trial of a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer charged in connection with a deadly raid killing Breonna Taylor is scheduled to begin after multiple delays.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial of a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer charged in connection with a deadly raid killing Breonna Taylor is scheduled to begin after multiple delays.

Brett Hankison’s trial for charges of wanton endangerment the night of the raid in March 2020 is scheduled to begin Tuesday with jury selection.

>>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

The trial was scheduled to begin on Feb. 1, but was put on hold after Hankison’s attorney said he was unable to attend due to recent surgery.

It was then rescheduled for Feb. 3 before being pushed forward to Tuesday.

Hankison is the only officer charged in connection to the raid on March 13, 2020. The three wanton endangerment charges are not in connection with Breonna Taylor’s death, but instead due to allegedly firing shots into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartments.

The other officers involved in the raid are no longer employed with LMPD. Former officer Myles Cosgrove was fired from LMPD for failing to identify a target and use of excessive force, and Sgt. Jon Mattingly retired from the department in June 2021.

Hankison’s attorneys filed to close off jury examination to the public and media before the trial was set to begin, which was denied by a Jefferson Circuit Court judge on Jan. 27.

The trial is set to begin Tuesday morning at the Jefferson County Judicial Center.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
School lunch
USDA announces new rules for school lunches
Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
Victims identified after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel
Lesley Starnes died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of...
LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says

Latest News

The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Suicide attempts and preventions nearly every day at LMDC, union president says
Winnie (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)
Betty White honored in humanitarian partnership with Louisville Marriott Downtown, Kentucky Humane Society
Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood
DHR Global will be assisting in the search for UofL’s new coach after former coach Chris Mack...
UofL hires national search firm to find new head men’s basketball coach