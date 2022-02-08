Jury selection to begin in Brett Hankison trial after delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial of a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer charged in connection with a deadly raid killing Breonna Taylor is scheduled to begin after multiple delays.

Brett Hankison’s trial for charges of wanton endangerment the night of the raid in March 2020 is scheduled to begin Tuesday with jury selection.

>>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

The trial was scheduled to begin on Feb. 1, but was put on hold after Hankison’s attorney said he was unable to attend due to recent surgery.

It was then rescheduled for Feb. 3 before being pushed forward to Tuesday.

Hankison is the only officer charged in connection to the raid on March 13, 2020. The three wanton endangerment charges are not in connection with Breonna Taylor’s death, but instead due to allegedly firing shots into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartments.

The other officers involved in the raid are no longer employed with LMPD. Former officer Myles Cosgrove was fired from LMPD for failing to identify a target and use of excessive force, and Sgt. Jon Mattingly retired from the department in June 2021.

Hankison’s attorneys filed to close off jury examination to the public and media before the trial was set to begin, which was denied by a Jefferson Circuit Court judge on Jan. 27.

The trial is set to begin Tuesday morning at the Jefferson County Judicial Center.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.