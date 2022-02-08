Support Local Businesses
Jury selection begins in Brett Hankison trial

Brett Hankison is the only former LMPD officer charged in connection with the police raid that...
Brett Hankison is the only former LMPD officer charged in connection with the police raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death.(WAVE 3 News)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After several delays, jury selection is underway in the trial of former LMPD officer Brett Hankison.

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, accused of firing into Breonna Taylor’s neighbor’s apartments during a raid in March 2020.

The court is trying to get together a group of 50 jurors, bringing in jurors individually to be questioned by the prosecution and defense.

Once an hour for over six hours, a new group of three to four jurors was brought in and questioned individually about their answers to written questions they were given a few weeks ago.

The prosecution and defense are having them clarify whether they have opinions about Hankison or feelings about Taylor’s death.

The court is bringing in roughly 20 jurors a day, trying to get to a pool of 50 jurors to question in a group setting.

Group questioning is scheduled for Feb. 22.

The defense asked the judge once again to order the trial moved outside of Jefferson County.

Hankison’s attorney, Stew Mathews, said based on the questionnaire responses, most of the jurors had inaccurate, or false knowledge of this case.

He argued that because of media coverage of this case, it would be impossible to seat an impartial jury.

The judge denied that motion for now, taking a wait-and-see approach based on the individual questions.

She hoped they could get up to six jurors a day to move into the group pool.

Jurors that were rejected Tuesday typically had formed opinions about the case based on the news surrounding Breonna Taylor.

There were also jurors who said they could not sit in judgement of another person.

At the end of the first day, 19 jurors were questioned and 11 were accepted into the group questioning session.

The plan for later this month is to have the 50 person jury pool questioned in two group sessions.

From there, the court will narrow down the jury to 12 plus alternates that will hear the case and render a verdict.

The case is expected to last into March.

