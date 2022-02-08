Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

KSP arrests man with 120 pounds of pot

Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on February 5, 2022 after 120 pounds of marijuana was found inside his car.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police led to the discovery of 120 pounds of marijuana.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, troopers from the Elizabethtown post saw a car going the wrong way on the I-65 southbound exit ramp. According to the troopers, a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found three large boxes and a duffel bag containing the marijuana. Also found were two handguns and a substance believed to be meth.

A photo from Kentucky State Police showing the 120 pounds of marijuana found in the car of Jose...
A photo from Kentucky State Police showing the 120 pounds of marijuana found in the car of Jose Mariano Garcia.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

The driver, Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested and booked into the Hardin County Detention Center. In addition to traffic charges, Garcia is charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Garcia is being held on a $25,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 18.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
Lesley Starnes died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of...
LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
Victims identified after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel
Kimberly Harris is being held at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women after killing...
1997 murder victims’ families sob during parole hearing for Louisville killer

Latest News

The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Suicide attempts and preventions nearly every day at LMDC, union president says
Winnie (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)
Betty White honored in humanitarian partnership with Louisville Marriott Downtown, Kentucky Humane Society
Deadliest January on record for Louisville with double digit homicides reported
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear: ‘There is a light at the end of this surge,’ charts show decrease in COVID cases