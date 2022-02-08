Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Ky. House committee forwards bill clearing up law requiring school resource officers

File photo of a school resource officer
File photo of a school resource officer(WWNY)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers met Tuesday morning to discuss a bill that would clear up a law requiring each school to have a school resource officer.

House Bill 63 will essentially just amend a portion of the School Safety Resiliency Act that was passed during the 2020 General Assembly. The bill did cause quite a stir and quite a bit of debate during the House Standing Committee on Education meeting.

The bill was brought to the committee by Republican Representative Kevin Bratcher from Jefferson County. He says that this bill will do two things: first, it will define that a school safety officer has to be physically at the campus their assigned to. Second, it will close a loophole that allowed for exceptions based on lack of personnel and funding.

“[It] will have the district informing the school safety marshal of the problem that a school is having that cannot fulfill the intentions of Senate Bill 1, and a plan can be devised to make it happen,” said Rep. Bratcher.

A handful of representatives voiced opposition to the bill, citing concerns about local control, possible funding for school resource officers and even implementation across districts.

However, the concerns from constituents hit at more fundamental concerns about officers in schools.

“You can build relationships and build trust. You don’t have to have a weapon to do that,” said Sadiqa Reynolds, Louisville Urban League President and CEO.

“And if you listen to the voices of the kids who have been through recent school shootings, recent ones, those students have been screaming out for different types of changes and reforms for what happens to them in schools but none of them are screaming for SROs,” said Lyndon Pryor.

The bill did pass through the committee morning with all but three representatives voting yes.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
Lesley Starnes died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of...
LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
Victims identified after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel

Latest News

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
This is the third LMDC inmate death of this year.
LMDC inmate dies; third inmate death of the year
Metro Councilman, Jecorey Arthur hopes to present a proposal that would use tax dollars to bail...
Metro councilman hopes to use tax dollars to bail out low-level offenders
Conner Landers (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)
Texas boy survives vicious dog mauling after neighbor chases animal down the street
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison