LMPD: Man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to MetroSafe dispatchers.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Park Hill on Monday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a shooting, LMPD Lieutenant Matt Meagher confirmed.

Police arrived and found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times in the alleyway.

Meagher said the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Police said no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

