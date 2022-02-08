Metro councilman hopes to use tax dollars to bail out low-level offenders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the sixth Louisville Metro Department of Corrections inmate died in the past three months, one Metro Council member wants to make a change using taxpayer dollars.

On Sunday, inmate Lesley Starnes hanged himself inside his LMDC cell using his bedsheet. Metro corrections FOP President, Daniel Johnson told WAVE News had the officers’ “knife of life” been sharper, it could have saved his life.

“These officers and sergeants are doing their very best with what they have to work with,” Johnson said.

Councilman Jecorey Arthur (District 4) said in a video on social media inmate suicides have gotten worse this year.

“On average, we have three deaths annually, and here we are barely a month in 2022, and we’ve already had three deaths,” Arthur said.

According to Arthur, there are around 18 inmates inside LMDC whose bail is $500 or less. He hopes to present an ordinance which would allow metro government to use taxpayer dollars to bail out low-level offenders, which he said would save constituents money in the long run.

“It’s a win, win situation, because we free them, we save you money, we alleviate corrections staff, and hopefully we prevent deaths, because no one should have to pay for a misdemeanor with their life,” Arthur said.

FOP’s Johnson told WAVE News the union has supported releasing low-level offenders since the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, he added even if LMDC released half of its population, leaving 800 inmates in the jail, the floor would still remain severely understaffed with 20 officers and “maybe” one mental health professional. In addition, he said releasing that many inmates would be a danger to the public.

Johnson said LMDC previously released 1,200 inmates to help with overcrowding, but since no other policy changes came with it, it was not effective.

Arthur’s idea might be against state law.

According to KRS 431.510, it’s unlawful for any person to act as a bail bondsman for profit, including furnishing funds or property to be used as bail.

In addition, a bill in the Kentucky statehouse would put the legality of the proposal into further question. The bill, if passed, would ban non-profit and charitable bail organizations.

Regardless, Arthur would like to see change at LMDC and called for a third-party investigation into the jail.

“This jail, this hellhole needs to be thoroughly investigated by an outside party, and when I say outside, I don’t just mean outside of Louisville, I mean outside of government,” Arthur said.

Kungu Njuguna, the ACLU of Kentucky’s policy strategist supports the proposal and released the following statement to WAVE News:

“At a time when people are dying in jail facilities in Kentucky simply because they can’t afford bail, the ACLU of Kentucky is supportive of any measures making the criminal legal system more equitable. No one should be jailed for being poor. The system is currently more difficult to navigate for disenfranchised Kentuckians and easier for those with the means to buy their way out. That is not justice.”

In the meantime, Arthur mentioned he is working on legislation that will reduce the inmate population.

It is not clear when Arthur plans to present his proposal to Metro Council.

