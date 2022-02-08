Support Local Businesses
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of a missing four-year-old from Shelby County last seen in 2020 has been arrested with her boyfriend in Kansas.

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in the Thomas County Jail in Colby, Kansas on Sunday, according to jail documents.

Shelby County Sheriff Mark Moore confirmed the two had been arrested for a Shelby County warrant on a charge of custodial interference.

Moore said the two individuals will be extradited back to Shelby County.

Serenity was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, the sheriff’s office confirmed on Thursday. Extended family had reached out to the sheriff’s office with concerns that the four-year-old was in danger.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron also announced he was working with the sheriff’s office, state and federal law enforcement to help locate Serenity.

Officials said Serenity’s parents had been uncooperative with law enforcement in their investigation into the missing child.

Serenity’s whereabouts are still unknown. She is listed with blond hair and blue eyes with a possible birthmark on her stomach.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Serenity is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 633-4324 or (502) 633-2323.

