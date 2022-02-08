Support Local Businesses
New flights and opportunities taking off at SDF

A UPS 747 freighter lands at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Feb. 8, 2022.
A UPS 747 freighter lands at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Feb. 8, 2022.(Source: Phylicia Ashley, WAVE News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expanding the skies and starting in Louisville. More space, a new look and possible direct international flights headed to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Dan Mann, the airport’s executive director, said last year the airport had a $10.4 billion economic impact. Mann said $451 million went to state and local taxes and more than 82,000 jobs are connected to the airport.

Dan Mann, executive director of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Dan Mann, executive director of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.(Source: Phylicia Ashley, WAVE News)

In 2021, the airport added two new airlines, 14 new routes and 37 nonstop flights. It’s adding Boston to that list in June.

This year is all about expansion and investment - new jet bridges, $30 million into new checkpoints and $20 million a year into its airfield, including maintenance.

“Our legacy carriers are stepping up and saying hey we’re going to grow in this market too and fill in the blanks,” Mann said. “I think to summarize air service in 2021 was phenomenal we have opportunities in 2022 I don’t think growing is down. Two new airlines Breeze and spirit I think we’re the envy of most cities in the country for adding this kind of service.”

Terminal ramps are currently getting expanded along with taxiways and security checkpoints starting early next year.

