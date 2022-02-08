Support Local Businesses
New Louisville archbishop named

Bishop Shelton Joseph Fabre was appointed to be the 5th Archbishop of Louisville on Feb. 8, 2022.
By Charles Gazaway
Feb. 8, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisiana bishop has been tapped to become the new Archbishop of Louisville.

Pope Francis has named Bishop Shelton Joseph Fabre, 58, to replace Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, who has led the Louisville archdiocese since 2007.

In keeping with canon law, Kurtz submitted his letter of resignation in August 2021 after reaching his 75th birthday.

Archbishop-designate Fabre was ordained a priest in 1989 and served at several parishes in Louisiana before he was named as auxiliary bishop of New Orleans in December 2006. In 2013, he was appointed bishop of the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese in Louisiana.

Fabre will be installed as Archbishop of Louisville in a ceremony on Wednesday, March 30 to be held at Kentucky International Convention Center.

The Archdiocese of Louisville is made up of 110 parishes in 24 counties throughout central Kentucky. It stretches from the Ohio River to the Tennessee border.

