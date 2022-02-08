SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/8
Published: Feb. 8, 2022
Still a fairly quiet weather pattern in terms of precip, but temperatures will looks to take some swings up and down with a few cold fronts passing by.
Later next week may feature a slower/larger weather system we’ll have to watch.
SNOW BOARD:
Thursday: Flurries Early
Friday Night-Saturday Night: Brief rain/snow showers
Monday AM: Clipper snow possible
Late next week: rain to wintry mess potential, still way early
