SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/8

Still a fairly quiet weather pattern in terms of precip, but temperatures will looks to take some swings up and down with a few cold fronts passing by.

Later next week may feature a slower/larger weather system we’ll have to watch.

SNOW BOARD:

Thursday: Flurries Early

Friday Night-Saturday Night: Brief rain/snow showers

Monday AM: Clipper snow possible

Late next week: rain to wintry mess potential, still way early

