Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/8

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Still a fairly quiet weather pattern in terms of precip, but temperatures will looks to take some swings up and down with a few cold fronts passing by.

Later next week may feature a slower/larger weather system we’ll have to watch.

SNOW BOARD:

Thursday: Flurries Early

Friday Night-Saturday Night: Brief rain/snow showers

Monday AM: Clipper snow possible

Late next week: rain to wintry mess potential, still way early

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
Lesley Starnes died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of...
LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
Oldham County officials are investigating after two people have died due to possible carbon...
Victims identified after carbon monoxide leak at La Grange hotel
Kimberly Harris is being held at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women after killing...
1997 murder victims’ families sob during parole hearing for Louisville killer

Latest News

Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort...
FORECAST: 50 degrees is in sight today!
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/7
Seymour, in Jackson County, seemed to catch the worst of it with ice, sleet, snow and lots of...
Winter Weather Team Coverage - Travel problems in Southern Indiana
Heavy rain turned into less than an inch of snow.
‘We dodged a bullet,’ says Hardin Co. officials about ice storm