State Rep. Darryl T. Owens presented 2022 Legacy Award at Black History Month Celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - February is the time the country pauses to honor the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape our nation.

Black History Month celebrates the triumphs, the tribulations and the strong African American figures that are an unforgettable part of our country’s history.

The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus celebrated in Frankfort on Tuesday. It began with an observance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The program paused to remember and applaud one of Kentucky’s public servants who gave almost six decades of his life to making the place he called home a better place to be.

The 2022 Legacy Award was presented posthumously to State Representative Darryl T. Owens.

Guests filled the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort as the Governor greeted the crowd.

“How good does it feel to be here for this celebration in person again this year,” Gov. Andy Beshear exclaimed.

District 57 State Representative Derrick Graham credited Owens with instilling in him the belief that he too could serve his community and could make a difference, watching Owens run for and win several positions in WAVE Country.

“Darryl was everything you want in an elected official,” Graham proclaimed.

The list of Owens’ accomplishments and the years he served are long.

“He broke barriers when he became the first African American Assistant Attorney General and the first African American elected countywide when he became a member of the fiscal court,” Graham said.

Owens was the first African American president of the Louisville Legal Aid Society. He was a former NAACP president.

In 2005, he was elected to the Kentucky General Assembly for House District 43.

“He was and will forever be a civil rights and social justice icon here in the Commonwealth,” Graham shared.

Brenda Owens, Darryl’s wife, spoke on behalf of the family.

“If he only knew how Gov. Beshear, the Kentucky General Assembly, Mayor Fischer, the city of Louisville and last but not least, The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus showed up and showed out,” Owens proclaimed softly.

His daughters, Dedra and Deborah Owens, stood proudly with their father’s wife.

“When he said do it because it’s the right thing to do, he wasn’t just saying that” his oldest daughter, Deborah stressed. “He instilled that into us as children. You do it because it’s right. It’s not going to be easy and it’s not going to be popular, but you do it anyway.”

After a battle with Parkinson’s and cancer, Owens died on Jan. 4 at the age of 84.

“He left a tremendous legacy,” Deborah shared. “It’s a legacy that will live on for a very long time.”

