Suicide attempts and preventions nearly every day at LMDC, union president says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took two minutes for LMDC officers to help get inmate Lesley Starnes down.

Metro Corrections Union President Daniel Johnson said had their “knife of life” worked, it could’ve prevented the sixth inmate death within 90 days.

Johnson said going to work as a corrections officers means taking up the role of saving people’s lives every day at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

WAVE News asked how often the ‘knife of life’ is used for the tool to be “dull” when speaking with Johnson.

“We have suicide attempts, preventions on a regular basis,” Johnson said. “Probably more than what the public realizes.”

Starnes was taken into custody on January 26. According to court documents, Starnes had a bench warrant for violation of a child support program out of Bullitt County.

As Mayor Fischer spoke about Starnes’ death during a press conference on Sunday, Johnson said another inmate attempted suicide. Officers then responded to another inmate suicide attempt on Monday morning.

”I didn’t feel the emphasis being placed on how significant these problems are,” Johnson said. “They’re pointing to other places, saying, ‘It’s an increase everywhere, we’ve only had three this year, we’ve had six in the last 90 days,’ One is too many.”

The solution, according to LMDC Director Dwayne Clark and his administration, is getting more mental health professionals in the jails and updating intake mental health screenings to identify any behavioral concerns.

Johnson said because mental health staff is sparse, none of them reportedly responded to the suicide attempts within the last several days. He said that has left the responsibility onto the staff already clocking in for 16-hour shifts for days on end.

In the recent succession of incidents, one sergeant responded to the three attempts between Sunday and Monday.

”These officers and sergeants are doing their very best with what they have to work with,” Johnson said.

Johnson adds LMDC administration and the Mayor need to factor in mental health help for officers after responding to the volatile situations and implementing mandatory days off.

On Wednesday, the public safety committee will discuss a no-confidence resolution on Director Dwayne Clark and his administration.

