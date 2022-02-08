UofL hires national search firm to find new head men’s basketball coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is making efforts to find its new head men’s basketball coach by hiring a national search firm.

In a release sent by the University on Monday afternoon, DHR Global will be assisting in the search for UofL’s new coach after former coach Chris Mack and the university amicably parted ways in January.

“Identifying the right coach to lead our premier college basketball program is my focus,” UofL Interim Director of Athletics Josh Heird said in a release. “With the assistance of DHR, which has extensive experience in the athletics search space, we will conduct a comprehensive, inclusive and expeditious search for the next head coach to lead our storied program.”

DHR Global’s search team will be led by Glenn Sugiyama, Marketing Partner and Global Sports Practice.

Sugiyama was a former Division I basketball coach and member of the Board of Directors of the Chicago Bulls, and has been leading executive sports searches for more than 17 years, according to DHR.

“I am honored to help Josh and the University of Louisville in their search for a new head men’s basketball coach,” Sugiyama said in a release. “The University has a rich tradition of athletics’ excellence and a storied basketball program, and I respect the importance of this search for the program, students and alumni.”

UofL’s interim head men’s basketball coach, Mike Pegues, recently had his contract revised by the University of Louisville Athletic Association Board after Mack’s separation agreement. The revision offered a one-time payment of $340,000 on March 31, with numerous performance bonuses included.

The Cards are 11-12 this season. Under Pegues’ term as interim head coach, UofL is 0-3.

The University of Louisville’s next game is against Notre Dame in South Bend on Wednesday. There are seven more games left in the Card’s regular season.

