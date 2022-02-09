Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

$100,000 worth of horse racing trophies stolen from leading Keeneland trainer

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A leading trainer at Keeneland, Wesley Ward, wants help finding a thief.

He says someone stole 12 gold and silver trophies from his home in Woodford County Tuesday morning.

The trophies are valued at around $100,000, but the trainer says the sentimental value is what is most important. One of the trophies was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth, another by Prince William and Kate.

Ward is offering a reward to whoever leads him to the thief.

Versailles police are investigating.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
A spokesperson with JCPS confirmed that middle and high schools were among the alleged targets...
6 JCPS schools increase security after threats made on social media
Bishop Shelton Joseph Fabre was appointed to be the 10th Bishop and the 5th Archbishop of...
New Louisville archbishop named
Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

Kentucky Kingdom is going to cover 100% of tuition, fees, and books for its 11,000 employees...
Kentucky Kingdom giving employees free tuition
The man in this photo is wanted in connection with the Feb. 9, 2022 robbery of a bank in La...
Search on for suspect in La Grange bank robbery
Indiana State Police will be hosting a hiring seminar on Feb. 24.
Indiana State Police to host hiring seminar
Watching a few chances for snow through the end of the week.
FORECAST: Spotty showers tonight; better rain chance Friday