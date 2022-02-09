Support Local Businesses
Bill to be introduced in Ky. that would take guns away from people during a ‘crisis’

Bipartisan legislation will be introduced at the Kentucky Sate Capitol to reduce what advocates say is an alarming rate of suicides across the commonwealth.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Bipartisan legislation will be introduced at the Kentucky Sate Capitol to reduce what advocates say is an alarming rate of suicides across the commonwealth.

It’s a bill that, if passed, could temporarily take away a mentally ill person’s access to his or her firearm.

“I survived 12 bullets in a mass shooting at Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio,” Whitney Austin said.

Austin said it’s a miracle she survived that day in September 2018. Now, she’s urging Kentucky legislators to help curb suicide rates and mass shootings.

“I’m tired of people saying there’s nothing we can do, when we’ve done nothing,” Senator Morgan McGarvey said.

Republican State Senator Paul Hornback and Democratic State Senator McGarvey are introducing a bill called Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention.

“What this bill does is it very quickly allows a police officer to petition the court to go and remove a firearm from someone who’s in imminent danger to themselves or others,” McGarvey said.

Megan Cole’s aunt, Linda Hynes, had a crisis. Hynes committed suicide when she was 55 years old.

“Removing the chosen means gives suicidal individuals something they desperately need and that’s time,” Cole said.

Mark Barden’s son Daniel died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. He was only seven years old. This year, he would’ve turned 17.

“For all these families who have to live the rest of their lives thinking, ‘I wish I could have prevented that,’ there were warning signs,” Barden said.

Over the weekend in central Kentucky, there were two murder suicides. One in Lexington, and one in Nicholasville. The shootings happened hours apart. Senator Hornback said the proposed bill known as CARR has some issues to work out, such as who determines if a person is a danger to themselves or the public.

“Is this bill perfect? No, it’s not perfect because there are no perfect bills,” Senator Hornback said.

Austin said she is walking around with bullet fragments still in her body.

As for the bill, Senator Hornback says he doesn’t know if the bill can get through this legislative session because there are some issues that need to be ironed out.

