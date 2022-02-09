Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Cost of fast food continues to rise

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.(Gray)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Like many other things, fast food is getting more expensive.

Chipotle reported Tuesday a typical order from them costs about 10% more than it did a year ago.

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year, and Starbucks hiked its prices once in October and then again in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food away from home got about 6% more expensive in 2021, and experts say that trend will continue this year.

They blame the rising costs partly on the increases in restaurant wages, costs of ingredients and transportation expenses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
A spokesperson with JCPS confirmed that middle and high schools were among the alleged targets...
6 JCPS schools increase security after threats made on social media
Bishop Shelton Joseph Fabre was appointed to be the 10th Bishop and the 5th Archbishop of...
New Louisville archbishop named
Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
Brandon Isabelle is charged with the murders of his girlfriend and their baby.
Father charged in shooting death of girlfriend, tossing 2-day-old baby in river
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
The teddy bear was left at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport.
Owner of teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport has been found
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison