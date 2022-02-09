FORECAST: Back closer to normal Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sprinkle chance overnight

Cooler Thursday, but near 60 Friday

Snow showers and 30s for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only an isolated shower chance overnight as a cold front presses through the region. Partly to mostly cloudy skies at times with lows in the lower 30s.

Partly sunny skies return Thursday, but the temperatures will be a bit cooler. Highs in the mid 40s are more normal for this time of the year.

Expect a mainly clear sky through the first half of Thursday night.

Temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s as clouds thicken into early Friday morning.

Friday features a windy and warm day as temperatures soar into the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered shower chances increase Friday afternoon as a cold front moves through the area.

Temperatures will be much cooler for the weekend with highs in the 30s! Northerly winds down Lake Michigan will spread lake effect snow showers into parts of the region. So it will feel cold and look cold!

For Super Bowl Sunday, expect highs in the 30s. Valentine’s Day will be a few degrees warmer as highs push into the lower 40s.

