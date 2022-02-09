FORECAST: Buckle up... roller coaster temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES

Minor chance for a sprinkle/flurry/ice pellet overnight

Cooler Thursday, but near 60 Friday

Snow showers and 30s for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few isolated showers will be possible overnight, mainly north of I-64. A few ice pellets could mix in with some of the moderate to heavy downpours. As temperatures fall into the low 30s, some areas could see a few snow flurries or brief snow showers.

On Thursday, cooler temperatures are in store with highs reaching the middle 40s. A few flurries will be possible, mainly for those north of the Ohio River. Skies remain mostly clear through the first half of Thursday night.

Temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s as clouds thicken into early Friday morning. Friday features a windy and warm day as temperatures soar into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Scattered shower chances increase Friday afternoon as a cold front moves through the area.

Temperatures will be much cooler for the weekend with highs in the 30s! Northerly winds down Lake Michigan will spread lake effect snow showers into parts of the region. So it will feel cold and look cold!

For Super Bowl Sunday, expect highs in the 30s. Valentine’s Day will be a few degrees warmer as highs push into the lower 40s.

