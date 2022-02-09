FORECAST: Passing clouds with a brief shower possible

WEATHER HEADLINES

TEMPERATURES: Remain mild today with highs easing back into the 40s Thursday before another jump up Friday

PRECIP CHANCES: Few sprinkles this AM; spotty showers this evening or even ice pellets or flurries late

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy day ahead with a small window for a sprinkle around sunrise, otherwise we’ll take on a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. That gusty wind should help push us well into the 50s.

More spotty showers later with ice pellets mixed in. Showers are possible this evening with any moisture sticking around overnight having the chance to change into a few snow flurries. No worries on the wintry part of this.

Noticeably cooler day Thursday with highs in the 40s. It looks dry with any snow flurry chance likely stay north into Indiana.

Considerable cloudiness Thursday night with lows in the 20s and low 30s.

Next week looks a bit more active with a flow of warmer air leading to more wind/rain and perhaps more wintry weather. Plenty of time to fine-tune that forecast.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.