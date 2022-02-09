GE Appliances talks plans for the future

Support Local Businesses
By Nash Kober
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GE Appliances hosted a virtual press conference on Wednesday to highlight the company’s economic growth and their plans moving forward.

The company announced they will be investing $450 million to expand manufacturing capabilities at their facility in Louisville. That investment will create more than 1,000 new jobs by the end of 2023.

They’re also debuting new products like it’s Smart HQ washer that uses Amazon’s ‘Alexa’ to customize wash loads.

GE Appliances has launched over 2,800 products in the last four years.

