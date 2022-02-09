‘I hit that obscenity in the roadway’: Wilder Park neighbors fed up by potholes on busy intersection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who live in Louisville’s Wilder Park neighborhood are frustrated after a series of potholes on a popular stretch of road ripped the rubber off their tires, costing them hundreds.

The craters are located near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Southern Parkway and developed after neighbors said Louisville Water Company crews repaired a water main break.

“See right there, where the little lip is, where it’s got the raise in the metal,” Jared Geary said. “That’s where we had it welded.”

Geary told WAVE News he was driving around to get food Saturday night. when he hit the potholes without seeing them.

“[I] struck this obscenity that was in the road and I was a little concerned because I was like, ‘My Lord, that was very, very rough,’ and I was not very happy with it,” Geary said. “I immediately patted my dashboard and apologized to my truck like a good person should.”

Geary said he woke up Sunday to a flat tire and a bent rim, carrying with it a roughly $500 price tag.

“I work hard for the things that I have, because that’s how I was raised, and for my property to be destroyed the way it is, it hurts,” Geary said.

Ron Geary, who also lives in Wilder Park, told WAVE News the water main break flooded the area and created a problem not just for drivers, but for the neighbors living near that intersection too.

“The end result was when they fixed the water main, put everything back, they left nothing but gravel,” Ron Geary said. “Loose gravel, which created at least 20 potholes.”

Neighbors showed WAVE News videos of car after car bouncing off the pavement, some of them going airborne.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, said those potholes cost her $800 worth of damage.

“What’d it do to my car, It just made it go like ‘Boom boom,’” the woman said. “It messed up my rack and pinion.”

As for Jared Geary, he reached out to Kevin Triplett, the Metro Council member for his district. Geary’s also submitted a complaint with the Louisville Water Company, hoping to be reimbursed for the damage.

In the meantime, he had his car repaired enough to continue driving while he waits for answers.

WAVE News called Councilman Triplett on Tuesday night to ask for more information about that stretch of road. He did not return our call.

Jared Geary also told WAVE News crews were back out Monday to re-patch the road and fill the holes.

