Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

‘I hit that obscenity in the roadway’: Wilder Park neighbors fed up by potholes on busy intersection

A series of potholes created by a water main break has neighbors in Louisville's Wilder Park...
A series of potholes created by a water main break has neighbors in Louisville's Wilder Park neighborhood frustrated.(Courtesy: Jared Geary)
By Nick Picht
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who live in Louisville’s Wilder Park neighborhood are frustrated after a series of potholes on a popular stretch of road ripped the rubber off their tires, costing them hundreds.

The craters are located near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Southern Parkway and developed after neighbors said Louisville Water Company crews repaired a water main break.

“See right there, where the little lip is, where it’s got the raise in the metal,” Jared Geary said. “That’s where we had it welded.”

Geary told WAVE News he was driving around to get food Saturday night. when he hit the potholes without seeing them.

“[I] struck this obscenity that was in the road and I was a little concerned because I was like, ‘My Lord, that was very, very rough,’ and I was not very happy with it,” Geary said. “I immediately patted my dashboard and apologized to my truck like a good person should.”

Geary said he woke up Sunday to a flat tire and a bent rim, carrying with it a roughly $500 price tag.

“I work hard for the things that I have, because that’s how I was raised, and for my property to be destroyed the way it is, it hurts,” Geary said.

Ron Geary, who also lives in Wilder Park, told WAVE News the water main break flooded the area and created a problem not just for drivers, but for the neighbors living near that intersection too.

“The end result was when they fixed the water main, put everything back, they left nothing but gravel,” Ron Geary said. “Loose gravel, which created at least 20 potholes.”

Neighbors showed WAVE News videos of car after car bouncing off the pavement, some of them going airborne.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, said those potholes cost her $800 worth of damage.

“What’d it do to my car, It just made it go like ‘Boom boom,’” the woman said. “It messed up my rack and pinion.”

As for Jared Geary, he reached out to Kevin Triplett, the Metro Council member for his district. Geary’s also submitted a complaint with the Louisville Water Company, hoping to be reimbursed for the damage.

In the meantime, he had his car repaired enough to continue driving while he waits for answers.

WAVE News called Councilman Triplett on Tuesday night to ask for more information about that stretch of road. He did not return our call.

Jared Geary also told WAVE News crews were back out Monday to re-patch the road and fill the holes.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Earl Watts, Jr., 44, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with attempted murder and gun...
Brother of murder victim arrested for shooting a suspect in the case
Lesley Starnes died after trying to hang himself at the Louisville Metro Department of...
LMDC ‘knife of life’ too dull to save inmate who hanged himself, FOP president says
Tom Jurich
#BringJurichHome AD campaign trending; close friend confirms Jurich is interested
LMPD have confirmed they are conducting a search mission on Chenoweth Run Road.
LMPD: Jeffersontown search mission ends, driver found dead
Around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Avenue on reports of a...
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

Daniel Johnson, FOP Corrections President, said it makes his stomach churn while looking at the...
LMDC top administrators rake in double digit salary increases
Two members of the Louisville community were honored on Tuesday for their commitment to...
UofL Health, Game Changers honor Louisville Future Healers in awards ceremony
Shirley, 26, was killed while working off-duty security at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively.
‘It’s finally coming an end’: Deputy Brandon Shirley’s partner looking forward to justice, peace
After the sixth Louisville Metro Department of Corrections inmate died in the past three...
Metro councilman hopes to use tax dollars to bail out low-level offenders